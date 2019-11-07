Burton has big plans for Evansville’s 4th Ward

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 4th Ward has a special place in newly elected City Councilman Alex Burton’s heart.
“This is my family, this is my home," says Burton. “I am a proud Bosse Bulldog.”
He says it is one of the reasons he decided to run for public office. Burton has accepted this victory as a personal responsibility to represent the people, who live here, and he has heard their concerns.
“Access to healthy food," explains Burton. "You know it is easier to get fried chicken and flaming hot Cheetos than it is to get fresh fruit and that was something that I heard repeatedly. Another thing is a laundromat. To actually get to the closest laundromat for a resident who lives downtown is to actually cross 41.”
Burton says he also has his sights set on finding a way to provide better and more affordable housing for 4th Ward residents. Another thing on his mind is the issue of crime.
“Crimes have been happening and they have gone unsolved so I will be working extremely close with Chief Bolin and the police department and FOP and making sure that the 4th Ward is safe for everyone,” says Burton.
Burton is excited about the new opportunity, he says he believes he is the right person to move the fourth ward forward and improve the city as a whole.
“The stronger the Fourth Ward is, the stronger the city of Evansville is," Burton explains. "Whatever the problems are in the city, the issues that need to be resolved across the city are happening here in the fourth ward, so if we can solve it here, we can solve it all across the city.”
