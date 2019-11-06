Weaverton Apartment fire ruled ‘unintentional and undetermined’

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There is an update to that large apartment fire in Henderson.
It broke out just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 26 at the Weaverton Apartments on Atkinson street.
Officials say the two-story apartment complex, which has several apartments on both floors, had heavy fire showing from three windows on the second-floor front of the building, as well as fire through the roof.
They say it started on the second floor and spread to the attic.
The cause of the fire is being ruled as unintentional and undetermined.
The building, constructed in 1931, was originally the Weaverton High School.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.