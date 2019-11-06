USI opens regular season with region opponents

USI vs. Hillsdale. The Eagles and the Chargers are tied 2-2 in the all-time series after Hillsdale won last year’s meeting, 67-60, in overtime in the G-MAC/GLVC Crossover in Springfield, Illinois. USI guard Alex Stein led the Eagles with 15 points, while junior forward Emmanuel Little grabbed 12 rebounds in the loss. USI won the first two meetings in the series, while Hillsdale has taken the last two.