UE Athletics announces leadership change with Women’s soccer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Evansville Director of Athletics Mark Spencer has announced that the contract of Purple Aces women’s soccer coach Krista McKendree will not be renewed.
“Krista has been an important part of our program as a student-athlete, assistant coach and head coach and we appreciate everything she has done,” Spencer said. “After evaluating the direction of our program, we decided that a change of leadership was needed. We wish Krista and her family the best in the future.”
A national search for McKendree’s replacement will begin immediately.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.