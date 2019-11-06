Southridge football aims for first 3A sectional title

LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - The Southridge Raiders had a solid 9-2 season heading into the sectional title match against Heritage Hills.
The Raiders had success this season despite moving up to 3A, tackling a new identity, injuries to key players and facing good competition.
Heritage Hills defeated Southridge 42-7 back in week seven.
With Chase Taylor back under center for Southridge and a win or go home game, the Raiders plan to lay it all out on the field in search of the program’s first-ever 3A sectional title.
“It’s one of those things you never know, it’s not a seven-game series or anything like that, you have to win one game, by one point, one time and that’s our kinda goal come tournament time, that’s really all we’re trying to do," said Southridge coach Scott Buening. "Ya know we’ve never won a 3A Sectional title and coming into the season that’s always our ultimate goal is to win the sectional. This senior group, I think they’ve done a tremendous job this year, they’ve heard a lot of things that they weren’t supposed to do this year and I’ve been real proud of how they just put that stuff to the side and never let that be a factor in our season.”
The 3A Sectional Championship game between the 9-2 Southridge and the undefeated Heritage Hills Patriots is set to kick-off at 7:30 Central in Lincoln City.
