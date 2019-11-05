Soaking rain, sharply colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Rain will overspread the Tri-State Wednesday night and early Thursday. 1-2″ of rainfall will be possible before showers taper off late Thursday. Temps will hover in the middle 40s on Thursday. Sunshine returns on Friday and will linger through the weekend as temps drift back into the low to mid 50s. A potent cold front will arrive late Sunday night/early Monday and deliver the coldest air we’ve felt since last winter. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the lower 30s and lows will drop back into the teens. Single-digit wind chills possible.