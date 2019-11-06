Rain and winter-like temperatures on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have some rain and winter-like weather on the way! We are off to a frosty start this morning with temperatures in the lower 30s under mostly clear skies. There may also be some areas of patchy fog, but it is not a widespread issue. Once the sun rises, any remaining fog or frost will quickly burn off as temperatures climb through the 40s, topping out in the mid to upper 50s early this afternoon.