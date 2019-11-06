Rain and winter-like temperatures on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have some rain and winter-like weather on the way! We are off to a frosty start this morning with temperatures in the lower 30s under mostly clear skies. There may also be some areas of patchy fog, but it is not a widespread issue. Once the sun rises, any remaining fog or frost will quickly burn off as temperatures climb through the 40s, topping out in the mid to upper 50s early this afternoon.
Our clouds will start to increase around midday, and scattered showers will move in from the west later this afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches the region. We are not expecting any thunderstorms, but the roads will likely be wet for the evening commute.
Scattered rain will continue through the night, becoming more widespread by Thursday morning. Our temperatures won’t drop too drastically overnight, only falling into the low to mid 40s, but as the rain moves out during the day on Thursday, cold and breezy weather will move in on the backside of that cold front.
The rain will end early Thursday afternoon, and sunshine will start to return, but temperatures will be in the upper 30s with wind chill values in the low 30s due to winds out of the north at around 9 to 14 mph.
The winds will start to calm Thursday night into Friday, but as that colder air continues to filter into the Tri-State, temperatures will fall into the low to mid 20s by Friday morning and will only make it to around 40° that afternoon despite plenty of sunshine.
We will see a brief warmup this weekend with highs in the upper 40s Saturday and low to mid 50s Sunday, but another cold front moves through Sunday night, and our high temperatures for the start of next week will only be in the 30s!
