Parks Board hears from public on future of Wesselman Par 3 Golf Course

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Parks Board met on Wednesday where they heard public input and explored possibilities for the future of the Wesselman Par 3 Golf Course.
We know there are three suggested options, which came from a consultant.
They include: keeping the golf course; closing it and repurposing it; find a private entity, such as a non-profit to maintain it as a golf course.
We also know in addition to public comment during the meeting the Parks Board has taken about 10 addition suggestions.
Brian Holtz with the board says they have got to find a way to increase the numbers.
“We have a large golf community here, but also there are those who think there are other possibilities out there,” Holtz explains.
No decision has been made and there’s no timeline on when one could come.
If it stays a golf course, many agreed they will need to take a swing at stronger marketing efforts.
