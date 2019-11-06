Panthers to take on Walsh in G-MAC Quarterfinal

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) -For the sixth time in seven seasons, the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s soccer team clinched a spot in the 2019 Great Midwest Athletic Conference tournament. The Panthers earned the No. 7 seed and will travel to the No. 2 seed, Walsh University. The first of four quarterfinals on Saturday, the game is set for 11 am CT on November 9 in North Canton, Ohio.