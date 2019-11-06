Panthers to take on Walsh in G-MAC Quarterfinal

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) -For the sixth time in seven seasons, the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s soccer team clinched a spot in the 2019 Great Midwest Athletic Conference tournament. The Panthers earned the No. 7 seed and will travel to the No. 2 seed, Walsh University. The first of four quarterfinals on Saturday, the game is set for 11 am CT on November 9 in North Canton, Ohio.
Wesleyan has only missed the G-MAC tournament once since the conference was founded in 2013. The Panthers are looking for their third semi-final appearance and first since 2015.
The Panthers stormed through October, winning six of seven games for their playoff push. Sparked by a double overtime win in Tiffin, Wesleyan went on to win four straight conference games against Lake Erie, Walsh, Malone and Alderson Broaddus by a combined score of 13-3.
Wesleyan’s offense ranks second in the conference, averaging 2.3 goals per game. Walsh currently ranks sixth at 1.6 goals per game.
The two teams met only once during the regular season with the Panthers taking a 4-1 victory at Panther Field. Kamryn Pulliam and Madisyn Hunt both recorded a pair of goals in the win while notching assists for each other.
Hunt led the Panthers with 22 goals this season, a mark good for second in the nation while also taking over the Kentucky Wesleyan record book for goals in a single season. The junior also holds the career goals record and career points record at Wesleyan.
Sarah Haleman and Pulliam pace the team with six assists a piece. Pulliam has recorded 16 points on the year (5G 6A) while Natalie Hinchcliffe sits at 11 (4G 3A). Haleman is the fourth and final Panther with double digits points, tallying 10 (2G 6A).
The Cavaliers earned the No. 2 seed after a 10-2 mark in conference play and 13-4 overall. Their loss at Wesleyan in October halted a five-game winning streak. Walsh closed out the season winning five of their six games, outscoring their opponents 11-2 along with four shut outs.
Walsh has scored 28 goals on the year to Wesleyan’s 39. Olivia Peters leads the team with nine goals followed by Briana Sanborn at five. They are the only two players in double figures in points.
G-MAC Quarterfinals Saturday, November 9 Game 1 - No. 6 Ursuline at No. 3 Cedarville – 3:30 pm CT Game 2 - No. 7 Kentucky Wesleyan at No. 2 Walsh – 11 am CT Game 3 – No. 5 Trevecca at No. 4 Ohio Dominican – 6 pm CT Game 4 – No. 8 Malone at No. 1 Findlay – 1 pm CT G-MAC Semifinals in Dayton, Ohio Thursday, November 14 Game 5 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 – 11 am CT Game 6 – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 – 1:30 pm CT
G-MAC Championship in Dayton, Ohio Saturday, November 16 - 11 am CT Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6
Courtesy: KWC Athletics
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.