Neighborhood Watch: Tell City PD phone scam

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Tell City Central Dispatch has received several calls on Wednesday in regard to a telephone scam.
Citizens have reported the telephone number shows up as the Tell City Police Department and individuals are requesting personal information such as social security numbers. Law enforcement officers will not contact you by phone asking for personal information.
Please remind all family members to never release any personal information over the telephone or email.
