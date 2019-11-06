Mater Dei aims for first 2A Sectional title since 2016

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sectional championships are just two days away in the state of Indiana and over on the Westside, the Wildcats (9-2) are busy prepping for their match-up come Friday.
After a dominating performance by Mater Dei in the sectional semifinal against Linton-Stockton, Head Coach Mike Goebel and his team now set their sights on North Knox (8-3) in the title game. This is the first time these two programs will meet since 1999.
With a win, the Wildcats will earn the programs’ 21st sectional title and the first since 2016.
“We just wanna win this game and whatever comes as a result of that, we’re happy with," says Coach Goebel. "We just wanna keep playing, we’re in November and it’s just an exciting time.”
Mater Dei travels to take on North Knox Friday in the 2A Sectional Championship game. Kickoff at Warrior Field in Bicknell is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.