Looking back on deadly November ’05 tornado

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Nov. 6, 2005, is a day that will live in the memories of many people forever.
On this day 14 years ago in the early morning hours, a deadly tornado touched down near Smith Mills, Kentucky in Henderson County. The tornado developed into a violent F-3 and crossed the Ohio River into Vanderburgh, Warrick and Spencer Counties.
It carved a path 41 miles long, leaving a trail of destruction in its path. 25 people lost their lives because of the tornado.
20 of those people lived in Eastbrook Mobile Home Park where 100 mobile homes were destroyed.
