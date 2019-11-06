Looking back on deadly November ’05 tornado

By Jared Goffinet | November 6, 2019 at 5:37 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 6:29 PM

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Nov. 6, 2005, is a day that will live in the memories of many people forever.

On this day 14 years ago in the early morning hours, a deadly tornado touched down near Smith Mills, Kentucky in Henderson County. The tornado developed into a violent F-3 and crossed the Ohio River into Vanderburgh, Warrick and Spencer Counties.

[2005 Coverage: Historic tornado outbreak Sunday]

It carved a path 41 miles long, leaving a trail of destruction in its path. 25 people lost their lives because of the tornado.

[2005 Nov., 6 Evansville/Newburgh Tornado]

20 of those people lived in Eastbrook Mobile Home Park where 100 mobile homes were destroyed.

