Jonathan Weinzapfel leaving Ivy Tech for law firm

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials at Ivy Tech Community College Evansville Campus say chancellor Jonathan Weinzapfel is resigning his position to join the law firm Jones Wallace LLC, an Evansville legal firm providing service to mid-size tri-state businesses, as partner.
They say his last day with Ivy Tech will be November 30.
Evansville Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Kelly Cozart, will serve as the campus interim chancellor upon Weinzapfel’s departure.
”I have enjoyed my time at Ivy Tech. Its mission of providing folks a head start on a great career or a solid foundation to earn their baccalaureate degree is vital to the future of our state and its communities. With a great team of individuals in Evansville, we have accomplished a lot and I am very proud of our work,” Weinzapfel said. “Nonetheless, after five and a half years, it is time for me to move on to new professional challenges. I look forward to getting back into the active practice of law.”
Weinzapfel joined Ivy Tech in May 2014, as chancellor of the newly merged Evansville and Terre Haute campuses and their associated sites. In 2017, the two regions separated, and he remained chancellor in Evansville.
“Jonathan has served Ivy Tech Community College and our Evansville community well. He developed new intuitive programs like Achieve Your Degree, which started at the campus and grew into a statewide model endorsed by the Indiana Chamber with more than 170 companies and several thousands of their employees pursuing degrees and credentials in high demand careers,” Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann said. “We wish Jonathan well in his future endeavors and thank him for his commitment to our students.”
