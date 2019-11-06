INDOT joins Mayor Winnecke to announce new pedestrian crossing near Bosse High School

By Jill Lyman and Joseph Payton | November 6, 2019 at 9:42 AM CST - Updated November 6 at 10:47 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation the City of Evansville have made an announcement concerning the Highway 41 and Washington intersection.

Wednesday morning at Bosse High School, officials said there are now plans for a new pedestrian crossing.

They say it’s a $5 million project, and the city is matching 20 percent.

Mayor Winnecke says this will take a few years, but it will happen.

The push for a safer crossing has been discussed for decades.

