EVSC schools closed on Nov. 19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local teachers are taking action and heading for the Statehouse.
EVSC leaders say their schools will be closed November 19 so educators can attend a “Red for Ed Action Day.” The rally is expected to bring teachers around the state to Indianapolis to push for better pay and public school funding.
Superintendent Doctor David Smith posted this message on the EVSC Facebook page:
“We did not make the decision to close without a great deal of thought due to the impact this has on our families; however, our current and future students deserve to be taught by teachers who are valued and respected for the tremendous work they do in our classrooms.”
