EVSC holds first of two state-required meetings regarding teacher salaries

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Just last week, a group of teachers came to the school board meeting asking for higher pay and better school funding.
On Tuesday night, the school board held their first of two meetings regarding teacher salaries. According to district officials, these meetings are required by Indiana state code.
The meeting started with EVSC Superintendent David Smith going through charts showing teacher salary increases over the years. According to charts presented by Dr. Smith, the beginning salary for a teacher is more than $35,000.
According to the Superintendent, as part of the agreement, more than $880,000 will be set aside for teacher salary increases over the next two years. Teachers will be voting for or against this raise towards the end of this week.
EVSC officials say they are going to hold any comment until the ratification process has been completed.
The school corporation is holding a second meeting that’s open to the public on November 12.
