Burton has big plans to help 4th Ward residents after election win
By Jared Goffinet and Joseph Payton | November 6, 2019 at 4:09 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 6:19 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was an overwhelming victory on Tuesday for Alex Burton.

Burton defeated Archie Carter for a spot on the City Council with 74 percent of the vote.

14 News talked with Burton, who tells us he has big plans for the 4th Ward. Burton, who grew up here, says he feels he has a personal responsibility to try to better the lives of those in the 4th Ward.

