Woman visits with firefighters who saved her son’s ashes

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - More than a week after the devastating Weaverton Apartment Complex fire in Henderson, Lynn Dills met her heroes: Two Henderson Fire Department firefighters.
Those firefighters went back into the apartment building to rescue her late son’s ashes.
It all started when Dills’ other son told firefighters Cory Agnew and Lt. Jeff Crafton what was left behind.
“I knew this was important to him,“ said Lt. Crafton. "And then I met Ms. Dills, and she told me she had just had surgery. She reiterated to us how much it meant to her for us to get those ashes.”
Dills was able to thank them briefly. But a week after the fire left Dills homeless, they were able to meet.
“Grateful, thankful," said Dills. “But there are still no words, I’m telling you... like I said I felt like I was loosing him all over again. And for them to go back into the get them... If I had the strength, I’d probably hug them to death.”
For the firefighters, the reunion is just as special to them.
“It means the world to us to help people," said Lt. Crafton. "That’s why we have this job. And then when we do get to help, and they come by the station and thank us, or we get to meet and talk. What ever brings us closer to the community. Its what we’re here for.”
Dills says she plans on making the firefighters some yummy treats.
