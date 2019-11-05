Bevin and Beshear neck and neck: Decision 2019 updates and results

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - 14 News has team coverage this election day.
You can see our newscasts, plus live, digital exclusive, updates here at 7 p.m., 8 p.m., and 9 p.m.
In the race for Kentucky Governor, Bevin and Beshear are neck and neck.
In some of the local races, Tell City’s Republican Mayor has lost by two votes to Democrat Christ Cail (1157 to 1155).
Their District 2 Council seat was won by just three votes.
In the race for Princeton Mayor, Republican Greg Wright has won over Democrat Dan Beard (1074 to 714).
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.