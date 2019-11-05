Warrick Co. woman facing neglect charge after newborn’s death

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Boonville woman has been charged with Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death.
Fallon Bonnell, 23, is being held in jail on a $2.5 million surety or $250,000 cash bond.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Bonnell’s infant daughter died September 14.
An obituary for Amara Rhiannon Taleno says she was born July 24, making her less than two months old.
The affidavit shows Bonnell admitted to drinking about five beers and a margarita, taking Zoloft, and smoking marijuana the night Amara died.
Authorities estimate her BAC would have been .200.
The affidavit shows Bonnell told them she must have fallen asleep on the couch with the baby and smothered her.
It quotes Bonnell several times.
“I know she must have smothered, like I know she must have because there is all this stuff (items on the couch) on here... and I was just asleep.”
Authorities say they asked Bonnell where she was on the couch in relation to the baby, but her boyfriend replied saying she was in the bedroom.
They say she responded surprised by saying, “I was in the bedroom?"
"It’s my fault, clearly. I knew that it had to have been. I figured I just... I fell asleep and was like on her. I went into the bedroom... I wouldn’t even remember. I was just so tired,” said another quote.
The affidavit states Bonnell’s boyfriend checked the baby’s bed and was surprised to find her by herself on the couch.
Paramedics are quoted in the affidavit saying it was obvious the baby had died, and there were already signs of rigor mortis.
Court records do not yet show Bonnell’s next court date.
