Voting updates for Daviess County’s general election

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - This year there’s some changes to know about before voting in Daviess County. Several precincts are being combined. It’s to avoid any confusion by placing only one legislative district in each precinct. Despite such a heated governor’s race, the county clerk says she’s not expecting a high voter turnout- only around 35 percent.
According to the Daviess County Clerk, the following precinct locations have changed for this election:
o Wendell Foster Center (old Precinct #7) will now vote at Life Community Church, 1101 Breckenridge Street
o Settle Memorial Renewal and Outreach Center (old Precinct #9) will now vote at Life Community Church, 1101 Breckenridge Street
o Cigar Factory Mall (old Precinct #14) will now vote at Owensboro High School (Rear Entrance of New Gym), 1800 Frederica Street
o (Old Precinct #16- Lunchroom at Tamarack Elementary) will now vote at Immaculate Parish Family Center, 2516 Christie Place ***Precinct #43 will still be in the main hallway of Tamarack Elementary School
o (Old Precinct #23 at the Roosevelt House) will now vote at Owensboro Christian Church, 2818 New Hartford Road *** Precinct #22 will still vote at the Roosevelt House- includes residents of the Roosevelt House and surrounding apartments
o First Presbyterian Church (old Precinct #25) will now vote at Owensboro High School (Rear Entrance of New Gym), 1800 Frederica Street
o Sutton Elementary School (old Precinct #33) will now vote at Saint John’s United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Avenue
o Precinct #36 will now vote at Owensboro Catholic School K-3 (Behind Lourdes Parish Hall) ***Precinct #38 will continue to vote at Lourdes Parish Hall
o Adams Village Meeting Room (old Precinct #37) will now vote at Owensboro Christian Church
o (Old Precinct #40 which was one of the precincts that voted at the Owensboro Sportscenter) will now vote at Centre Court Indoor Tennis Facility, 2965 Bittel Road ***Old Precincts #13, #26, and #27 will still vote there at the Sportscenter
o (Old Precinct South Seven Hills that voted at College View Middle School) will now vote in the Cafeteria at Daviess County High School *** Fields Precinct will remain at College View Middle School
· Precinct #29 (Owensboro Middle School South) will be entering on the Scherm Road side of the building in the back due to construction changes – Signs will direct voters
· Saint Martin’s Parish Precinct is accessible from Highway 81 North. The barrier should be located off of the road so that you access the church.
