UE’s baseball field renovations underway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville’s baseball field is getting a makeover, and the new field may give you more chances to see a home game.
Head Coach Wes Carroll tells 14 News this project has been in the works for nearly 10 years.
When work is completed, Carroll says the field will be turf with a new scoreboard and padded walls surrounding the field.
He says this will allow the team to host more home games during the season because the field will be one of the best in their conference.
“Having a synthetic artificial turf playing surface is going to allow us to be able to handle the tough weather that we have in February and March and be able to play more home games so it’s going to be very impactful from a student-athlete well-being standpoint," Carroll said.
The groundbreaking is set for Thursday morning.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.