Traffic Alert: Bell Road in Newburgh closed

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Bell Road in Newburgh will be closed for the next two days.
County officials say crews need to remove trees in the area before they begin a widening project.
They say Bell Road is being widened from High Point Drive to Telephone Road.
They expect the project to wrap up in November of 2021.
Work will be similar to the project on Oak Grove, including widening lanes, improving the drainage system and adding bicycle lanes and a sidewalk.
