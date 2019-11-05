Stop Light City playground in Evansville expands

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The stop light playground in Evansville is seeing a lot of changes.
Equipment is being set back up after it was removed so drainage work could be done. Now, some new pieces are being added to the playground.
The playground located on 11th Avenue, just off the Lloyd Expressway, is transportation themed, and a new school bus and jet are being added to the layout.
There is still more work to be done, but community members are excited to see the progress.
