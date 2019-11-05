Plea reached in Birdseye murder case

BIRDSEYE, Ind. (WFIE) - One of the defendants in a Dubois County murder case has been sentenced.
Court records show Jason Atkins pleaded guilty to murder. As part of an agreement, the charge of aggravated battery was dismissed.
Atkins is accused of entering the home of Darin Atkins in July 2017 and beating him to death with a baseball bat.
Jason Atkins was sentenced to 45 years, with credit for 512 days.
The records show the first 25 years will be in prison, five years will be home detention, and the last 20 years will be supervised probation.
There are other conditions, including anger management counseling, a drug and alcohol program, fines, and restitution.
The co-defendant, Sarah Andry, was originally charged with aiding, inducing, or causing murder, but court records show she is facing murder and aggravated battery charges.
A jury trial set for last week was canceled. A new trial date is now set for February 24.
