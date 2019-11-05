Owensboro man accused of hitting two people with car

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The search for an Owensboro man is over.
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they were looking for 40-year-old Ryan Baker.
He’s accused of leaving the scene after hitting two people with his car on Monday. The sheriff’s office says it happened on Commerce Drive when he was confronted about an attempted theft.
Deputies were able to find Baker with the help of those who saw his photo on the office’s Facebook page.
He was arrested at his house on Southtown Blvd.
Baker is facing assault charges.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.