$3 million renovation complete at St. Benedict’s Cathedral

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We got a look inside Saint Benedict’s Cathedral in Evansville now that their $3 million renovation is complete.
Most of the changes are in the sanctuary.
The project included new paint and flooring, improved lighting and an expanded choir loft.
Church officials say much of the inner-working of the building was upgraded too. This includes patch work within the walls, and electrical work.
Father Godfrey Mullen says this building had not been repainted since the 1950′s, and the way it looks now after this project is an incredible sight to see for many parishioners.
“As we like to call ourselves the survivors. We are happy that we have survived the work of the renovation. Again, it hasn’t been easy. I know the dust alone created breathing problems for some of our parishioners," said Father Mullen. "But they walk in now and I think it’s fair say, are often overwhelmed by the work that has been done.”
On Wednesday, Bishop Joseph Siegel will celebrate the mass at 2 p.m. to dedicate the newly renovated cathedral.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.