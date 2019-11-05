TRI-STATE (WFIE) - It’s Election Day in the Tri-State.
The pivotal race for Kentucky governor has been getting the most attention. Incumbent Republican Matt Bevin made a last-minute appeal before voters make their choice. He even had President Trump stump for him at Rupp Arena last night.
But Democratic challenger Andy Beshear, who has fought tooth and nail with Bevin, says he has the values voters want to see, in their next governor.
North of the Ohio River, in Southern Indiana, voters will decide if the current Evansville Mayor deserves to be reelected. Republican Lloyd Winnecke is seeking a third term. And although he has no democratic challengers, libertarian Bart Gadau and independent Steve Ary are vying for the chance to win voters over.
Polls are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Indiana and Kentucky. They are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Illinois.
