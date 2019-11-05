Grocery store fire causes $10K in damage, police looking for teens

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An arson investigation is underway after a fire Monday night at an Evansville grocery story.
Police and Fire crews were called to the First Avenue Schnucks around 6 p.m.
They say the loading docks were on fire, and the employees had evacuated everyone from the store.
An employee told officers he tried to put the fire out with an extinguisher, but realized it wasn’t working.
He said when he went outside the docks, he saw two teen boys recording the fire on their phones as they said “Burn baby burn.”
Another employee told police he saw the boys as well.
Police say the manager told them the damage was at least $10,000, but could be more because of damage to products and a loss of open business time.
The teens have not been found.
The store reopened Tuesday morning at regular time.
