Forest Park student athlete died of heart condition

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Forest Park High School community is mourning the loss of a student.
The coroner tells us 16-year-old Anderson Peters died Monday.
He says preliminary autopsy results show Peters died of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.
He says his heart was enlarged.
School administrators tell us he was at the first wrestling practice of the season when the incident happened.
Peters was pronounced dead at Memorial Hospital.
They tells us counselors are available to students.
