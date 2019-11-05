Decision 2019: Team coverage of the KY Governor’s race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - 14 News has two teams in Louisville, covering the race for Kentucky Governor.
Republican Governor Matt Bevin cast his vote near Louisville Tuesday morning.
He’s hoping for a second term.
He’s receiving a stiff challenge from Democratic State Attorney General Andy Beshear, who is the son of former Governor Steve Beshear.
The race is close enough that President Trump and Kentucky’s Republican leaders turned out in Lexington Monday night for a final rally to promote Bevin.
Our Evan Gorman is at the Galt House in Louisville where Bevin is expected.
Kentucky is a deep red state, but as we’ve seen Republican Governor Matt Bevin has had trouble earning the support of teachers, among others, as he plans for changes with pensions.
A teacher walk out in spring of last year closed more than 20 schools across the state.
Bevin criticized them for using sick days while vying to keep his position.
“I have a job to do. If you noticed those of you who covered me four years ago, back then I had the luxury of doing nothing but campaigning. I’ve not done as much campaigning because I don’t have the time. I’m actually the Governor and I’m trying to do the job,” said Governor Bevin.
Attorney General Andy Beshear has been campaigning pretty hard in the Tri-State. In the past week, he made stops in Henderson, Owensboro and Muhlenberg County.
Our Tanner Holbrook is also in Louisville. He’s at the C-2 Event Venue where democrats are expected to gather.
14 News caught up with Beshear when he was finishing his bus tour in Muhlenberg County Monday.
“I believe that the families here in Kentucky don’t wake up as Democrats or Republicans. We wake up as dads and moms, of members of a community that has needs. And all of us, regardless of our party worry about the same challenges that are out there of public education, pensions, healthcare, jobs. Imagine moving away from Matt Bevin who divides us into an us versus them,” said Beshear.
