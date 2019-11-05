Decision 2019: Election Day in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s Election Day in Evansville, and the mayor and several city council seats are up for grabs.
Coming into Tuesday, the Democrats hold a 4-3-2 advantage in the city council, and Democratic Party Chair Eddie Hardcastle says they hope to retain that advantage.
The Republicans hope to accomplish something that hasn’t been done in decades here in Evansville. That is to retain a Republican Mayor in Lloyd Winnecke and also gain a majority in the city council.
Mayor Winnecke has only worked with a Democrat-leaning City Council, but after Tuesday night, that could change.
Several city council seats are up for grabs with six candidates fighting for three at-large seats. There are three Republicans and three Democrats vying for those three seats.
Those that came out to vote, tell us they know just how important it is.
“Well, this is where it starts... because people from here, that you vote for usually end up going for higher office," said Jim Bratten, a voter. "And if you want good character and good integrity in your politicians or elected officials... then start here.”
The polls closed at 6 p.m.
