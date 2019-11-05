Construction on Oak Grove Road in Newburgh coming to an end

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Oak Grove Road in Newburgh will soon be open.
According to Warrick County Highway Engineers, we could see this road reopen by Thanksgiving.
This project has been going on since February 2018, and finally, the town of Newburgh is going to see the results.
Crews have widened the road, eliminated side ditches and added in a sidewalk.
In the next two days, crews are putting on the finishing touches.
County engineers tell us they’re laying down the final paving, and in the next few weeks, they will begin putting the lines on the road.
