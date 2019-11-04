Another shot of rain and frigid air this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Mostly clear Tuesday night with sunny and brisk on Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s. Another cold front will dive toward the Tri-State on Wednesday night and Thursday. Rain will be likely on Thursday, with clearing skies over the weekend. Temperatures will drop into the lower 40s for highs on Thursday and Friday, about 20-degrees below the normal for this time of the year. A second punch of frigid air arrives early next week, pulling highs all the way down into the mid 30s and lows into the low to mid 20s.