Aces rally falls short against Braves

Bradley posed three of the first four points of the night, but Evansville fought back with five in a row. A Rachel Tam kill gave UE its first lead at 4-3 before Allana McInnis had an ace to make it a 6-3 game. UE would extend its lead to 12-6 before Bradley came back to get within a pair at 14-12. Melanie Feliciano and Gabriela Macedo each added kills as the lead grew back to six points at 21-15. The Braves had one more run left and used it to retake the lead at 23-22 as Sara Maddox notched the kill. Evansville showed its fight as Hannah Watkins and Patricia Joseph posted kills before an error gave the Aces the 25-23 win. Vazquez had three stellar digs in one points to cement the win.