We have a winner: West Side Nut Club makes half pot announcement

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club says they have a winner to the Fall Festival’s half pot.
The winner wishes to remain anonymous.
The winner’s legal council spoke at the announcement on that person’s behalf.
He says two people cut in line in front of the winner, so they wanted to say “thanks.”
He says the winner does live in Evansville, and went to the festival to get a walking taco.
The drawing for the half-pot happened the last day of the Fall Festival, about a month ago.
The winner will split over $1.2 million with the west side nut club, walking away with over $600,000.
