Watch Live: President Trump holding rally in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WFIE) - President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Lexington Monday evening, and his supporters were already lined up outside Rupp Area more than 30 hours before the rally.
Watch the event live at 6:00 p.m. Central here:
On Tuesday, Kentuckians will head to the ballot box, and it is apparent that the President hopes his visit will help Governor Matt Bevin get reelected. Vice President Mike Pence also visited Kentucky on Friday for the same purpose.
Bevin and his opponent, Attorney General Andy Beshear, have both spent a lot of time in rural Kentucky trying to win President Trump's base to their side. Beshear hopes to narrow the gap in an area that typically votes red, while Bevin hopes to strum up the President's supporters.
Our Randy Moore met with all of the candidates for Kentucky Governor outside of our Owensboro studios.
You can watch all of his full interviews:
Polls are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Indiana and Kentucky. They are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Illinois.
