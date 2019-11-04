Beshear holds campaign event in Greenville

November 4, 2019 at 1:27 PM CST - Updated November 4 at 5:42 PM

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The latest polling results show Governor Bevin and Democratic challenger Andy Beshear in a dead heat.

Beshear continued to hit the campaign trail hard Monday with his Team Kentucky Bus Tour.

The Attorney General made a stop in Greenville Monday afternoon at the Palace Theatre. It’s one of seven stops on his schedule.

Polls are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Indiana and Kentucky. They are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Illinois.

