Beshear holds campaign event in Greenville

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The latest polling results show Governor Bevin and Democratic challenger Andy Beshear in a dead heat.
Beshear continued to hit the campaign trail hard Monday with his Team Kentucky Bus Tour.
The Attorney General made a stop in Greenville Monday afternoon at the Palace Theatre. It’s one of seven stops on his schedule.
Our Randy Moore met with all of the candidates for Kentucky Governor outside of our Owensboro studios.
You can watch all of his full interviews:
Polls are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Indiana and Kentucky. They are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Illinois.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.