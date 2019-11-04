Sturgis awarded $80K for pavement improvements

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Sturgis is getting $80,000 for road work.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the $80,150 in discretionary funds will be used for resurfacing work on eight city streets. Resurfacing repairs address existing surface cracks, potholes, raveling, and base failures.
Sturgis Mayor Doug Rodgers identified these roads as being among the most critical in the city:
- King Street (City Street 2008) — resurfacing 0.5 miles
- Third Street (City Street 2023) — resurfacing 0.35 miles
- Tenth Street (City Street 2033) — resurfacing 0.5 miles
- Ninth Street (City Street 2034) — resurfacing .4 miles
- Monroe Street (City Street 2014) — resurfacing 0.4 miles
- Pike Street (City Street 2030) — resurfacing 0.4 miles
- Washington Street (City Street 2046) — resurfacing 0.4 miles
- 12th Street (City Street 2011) — resurfacing 0.5 miles
Officials say the road improvements will benefit 11 businesses and more than 130 homes.
The Sturgis City Council is responsible for administering the work, and KYTC will reimburse the city for the projects.
