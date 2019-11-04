Special needs children evacuated from home due to Oakland City fire

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews responded to a fire at a house in Oakland City.
The fire broke out around 1:30 Monday morning at a home on North Gibson Street.
We’re told several fire departments were called in to help put the fire out.
Fire officials say trees and holes in the ground on the property made it difficult for firefighters, so they brought in an excavator to clear out trees and brush to make an easier path to the fire.
The house was abandoned and did not have any utilities, but the people in a neighboring home were told to evacuate their home because officials thought they could be threatened.
Officials say eight children live in that neighboring home, some of whom are special needs, and they were taken to a nearby nursing home to keep warm while they waited for the all-clear from firefighters.
No one was hurt.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
