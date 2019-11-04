New relocated section of Waterworks Rd. set to open

Approximately 1,400 feet of Waterworks Road was relocated to bypass the area where a new pump station is currently under construction at the site of the former Kids Kingdom playground, and to make way for the replacement and relocation of three 36-inch water lines. The pump station is one of many projects planned over the next 25 years as part of the Renew Evansville program, the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility’s $729 million response to a federal mandate requiring the City of Evansville to comply with the Clean Water Act. Upgrades are required to the sewer system to dramatically reduce combined sewer overflows into the Ohio River, Pigeon Creek and Bee Slough.