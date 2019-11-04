Memorial wins fifth IHSAA boys soccer title

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Memorial won the Class 2A state title, 2-1 over South Bend Saint Joseph on Saturday.
For head coach Bill Vieth and his Tigers, it was the fifth time that the program has gone to the IHSAA finals, and it was the fifth time they’ve won it.
“It’s a great moment. I’ve been fortunate to have a lot of good teams and to win a lot of championships, but some of these kids it’s their first time, and they’re so excited they don’t know which end is up, so that makes it special every single year," said Coach Veith. "We have good players and good teams, and they just come up here and work hard. We just believe, and sometimes that’s the little one percent that can get you over the hump.”
“He’s always been a great coach," said Same Hodge, Memorial senior defenseman. “He always teaches you why to play, not only how. So he tells you where to be, how to play, and he’s just been an amazing coach to me and all these boys.”
Memorial will have a pep rally on Monday at school to continue their championship celebration.
