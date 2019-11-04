Memorial wins fifth IHSAA boys soccer title

“It’s a great moment. I’ve been fortunate to have a lot of good teams and to win a lot of championships, but some of these kids it’s their first time, and they’re so excited they don’t know which end is up, so that makes it special every single year," said Coach Veith. "We have good players and good teams, and they just come up here and work hard. We just believe, and sometimes that’s the little one percent that can get you over the hump.”