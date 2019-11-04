Mater Dei girls when third straight soccer title

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mater Dei girls beat Fort Wayne Dwenger 2-0 on goals by Megan Gries and Este Bonnell to take home their third straight state championship on Saturday.
This year the girls won the Class 2A state championship instead of Class 1A.
They won it with a good mix of girls who have been there before, and some who had never been on this ride before.
“So many people said back to back in 1A was, well it’s 1A, and a lot of people didn’t give us any credit. Well, they bumped us up to 2A, and we repeated. So you know three times in a row is big and no team in our area has done that and I think the only team that’s ever done that is Carmel," and Mater Dei coach Amy Weber. "Last year we had seven seniors, and we had seven seniors again this year. It’s really neat that we can come back with a different group of girls.”
“Every year we’ve had to really gel and mesh at the beginning of the season, and we’ve just been able to pull together by the end and we really work so well together no matter who leaves and who comes," said Megan Gries, senior forward.
