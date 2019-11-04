14 marching bands from Southwestern Indiana going to state finals

Indiana (Source: WFIE)
November 3, 2019 at 9:06 PM CST - Updated November 3 at 9:11 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are 14 marching bands from Southwestern Indiana that will be going to the State Finals, making that 35 percent of the total state finalists.

Here is a list of the bands from Southwestern Indiana that will complete up at Lucas Oil.

  • Evansville North Green Brigade
  • Evansville Harrison Warrior Command
  • Jasper Marching Wildcats
  • FJ Reitz Mighty Marching Panthers
  • Mt. Vernon Marching Wildcats
  • Princeton Marching Tigers
  • Vincennes Lincoln Pride of the Green
  • Pride of Paoli
  • Tell City Marching Marksmen
  • Mater Dei Marching Wildcats
  • Forest Park Marching Rangers
  • The Springs Valley Blackhawk Brigade
  • Southridge Marching Raider Band
  • Castle Marching Knights

Congratulations to those who made it!

