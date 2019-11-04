14 marching bands from Southwestern Indiana going to state finals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are 14 marching bands from Southwestern Indiana that will be going to the State Finals, making that 35 percent of the total state finalists.
Here is a list of the bands from Southwestern Indiana that will complete up at Lucas Oil.
- Evansville North Green Brigade
- Evansville Harrison Warrior Command
- Jasper Marching Wildcats
- FJ Reitz Mighty Marching Panthers
- Mt. Vernon Marching Wildcats
- Princeton Marching Tigers
- Vincennes Lincoln Pride of the Green
- Pride of Paoli
- Tell City Marching Marksmen
- Mater Dei Marching Wildcats
- Forest Park Marching Rangers
- The Springs Valley Blackhawk Brigade
- Southridge Marching Raider Band
- Castle Marching Knights
Congratulations to those who made it!
