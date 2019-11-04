Owensboro stabbing suspect now in custody

November 4, 2019 at 9:35 AM CST - Updated November 4 at 5:34 PM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Three people were hurt in a stabbing incident in Owensboro.

OPD says officers responded late Friday night to the 600 block of Chuck Gray Court to check out a disturbance.

Officers found three people at the scene with knife wounds.

All three people were taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Police say their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Police say 46-year-old Aung Oo is facing several counts of assault.

Aung S. Oo (Source: Owensboro Police)

OPD sent out a notice Monday afternoon that he was wanted.

Around 4:45 p.m., they announced he had been taken into custody.

