Herrin police issues statement after lewd photos appear on Google Reviews

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Herrin, Illinois Police Department has issued a statement after several graphic pictures appear on Google Reviews of their station.
According to police, they have made contact with Google to have the pictures taken down.
A reviewer posted the pictures on Google Reviews of the station.
The IT director of the City of Marion, Terance Henry, says local businesses could become victims of the same fate.
Henry gave some tips to help business owners help stop these kinds of actions.
- Create a “My Business Page” on google, for your business. Unfortunately it’s simple for someone else to create a page on your behalf and simply use their email address as verification.
- After you create an account, be sure to request verification by mail. It may take a little longer, but you will know that google has the right address
- Turn on notifications. In the event someone makes a review, such as the lewd ones that were posted on the Herrin Police station, you will be instantly notified.
- Turn on two factor authentication. That way, if someone tries to access your account, you will receive a code in a text message. This will prevent them from accessing your account, and alert you that some one is trying to get into it.
- If you have a smart phone, you can download the Google Business app. That way you can have faster access to your account.
- Make sure you have a strong and secure password.
With a Google Business account, you can get a 24/7 phone number, to reach a live person, that can help you in this kind of situation.
If someone does make an inappropriate review, post or photo, it can take up to seven days for google to remove it.
Herrin Police are asking that people not call the department to report it. They are aware. Calls have been interfering with the department’s ability to answer 911 calls.
