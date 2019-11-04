Henderson couple facing charges after daughter went missing

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson County couple is facing charges after their daughter wandered more than a mile from their home.
According to an arrest citation, the nine-year old girl has autism and is non-verbal.
David Westerman and Michelle Meredith are charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.
The citation says the girl was left unattended for a long period of time.
It says she was found completely naked in a corn field and had scratch marks all over her.
Deputies say the home was extremely dirty and there were clothes and trash covering the floors of all rooms.
"We got DCBS involved and the inside of the house is very dirty and not appropriate for a child to be living in, and the child was later taken and put in foster care
Tanner Holbrook visited the home, and spoke with Westerman.
He says he couldn’t talk about the case, but he did say he loves his daughter and the truth will come out in court.
Investigators tell me the next step in the process is a preliminary hearing.
