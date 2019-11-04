Grandy’s sold to parent franchisor; Jasper, Oakland City locations to close

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Grandy’s has been sold by its parent company.
SERVUS! announced Monday the sale of its Grandy’s division.
The sale, effective November 4, with the Grandy’s operations in Evansville, Henderson, and Owensboro being sold to the Nashville based parent franchisor Grandy’s, LLC.
SERVUS had owned Grandy’s since 1981.
Grandy’s, LLC will be making employment offers to all members of the Evansville, Henderson, and Owensboro Grandy’s teams.
The locations in Jasper and Oakland City will stop operating as Grandy’s with future development plans for those two locations under consideration at this time.
All management and team members of the Jasper Grandy’s and the Oakland City Grandy’s will be offered employment at nearby SERVUS! operated locations.
