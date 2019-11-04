Eagles earn first-ever sweep of GLVC Player of the Week Award

INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Volleyball swept this week’s Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Week awards for the first time in program history, the conference office announced Monday.
Junior setter Casey Cepicky and freshman libero Audrey Crowder earned the offensive and defensive awards, respectively, for their efforts in the first GLVC weekend-sweep for USI Volleyball since November of 2015. Both players earned their first weekly awards of their careers through victories over then-No. 8 Lewis University and the University of Illinois Springfield.
Cepicky racked up 76 assists (10.86 assists/set) while pushing the Eagles’ offense to a 14.57 kills-per-set average on the weekend, which greatly-improved upon USI’s season-average of 11.83/set. The St. Louis-native also managed a pair of double-doubles after outputs of 13 and 14 digs in the respective matches.
Crowder slowed down the opposing attack with 42 digs on the weekend for a whopping six digs-per-set pace, holding Lewis to a .204 hitting percentage and Illinois Springfield to a .178 clip. The Health Services major also posted a .900 reception percentage over the course of 30 attempts.
The pair’s collective performance led USI to its first victory over a nationally-ranked top-ten squad since the Eagles took down No. 5 University of North Alabama in 2005. USI had not claimed either of the GLVC Player of the Week awards since Shelbi Morris ’15 claimed the offensive recognition in October of 2015.
USI Volleyball remains in Evansville this week to host Missouri University of Science and Techonology and Maryville University.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.