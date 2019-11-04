Chilly temps, scattered showers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies on Monday ushered the temperature up into the lower 60s. A weather maker will spread fa few scattered showers across the Tri-State late Monday night and early Tuesday. Election Day should be mainly dry and cool with highs in the middle 50s. Another surge of colder air arrives on Wednesday night and Thursday. Scattered showers will also be likely on Thursday. Highs will drop into the low to middle 40s Thursday through the weekend. We’ll have another chance for rain on Sunday and Monday.